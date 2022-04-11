Girls soccer is back at Williston High School, and after a tough season opener the Lady Coyotes are looking for their footing in the varsity world.
Williston lost its first-ever varsity match 7-1 to Bismarck Legacy, a team that was ranked fourth in the preseason poll.
Legacy took a 3-0 lead in the first half, building a lot of momentum.
Though it proved to be a difficult game for the Lady Coyotes, they still fought hard and scored one goal against the Lady Sabers avoiding a shutout.
Tegan Graham was the goal scorer for Williston, and her goal stopped the Legacy momentum and made the score 3-1.
Legacy didn’t let up, though, and scored once more before halftime to go up 4-1. In the second half, Legacy closed out the game strong, scoring three additional goals.
It was a tough loss to begin the season, but Williston these Williston players are playing at the varsity level for the first time. After some more experience, the Lady Coyotes should put together a good season.
Game Stats
First Half: 1. L, Ella Jones (Oakley Will) time NA; 2. L, Jones (Will), time NA; 3. L, Own Goal on Williston, time NA; 4. W, Tegan Graham, time NA; 5. L, Andrea Reil (Payton Kooiman), time NA
Second Half: 6. L, Kiara Neuman (Kooiman) time NA; 7. L, Ashlynn Monson (Will), time NA; 8. Kooiman (Neuman), time NA; 8. W, NA
Goalkeeper saves: L: Brooklyn Gallion, 1; W: 16 Notes: Williston was playing its first-ever varsity match...Legacy netted four first half goals.