There were several factors that seemed to be against the Williston High School girls soccer team as their season started in early April.
They had a young team and new players who had never played the game in their life. Those who did play soccer lacked the experience of playing on an 11 vs. 11 field.
However, after a few games and a few wins, both JV teams have showed that their potential, their talent and their perseverance outweighed any challenge they faced.
Both teams (JV1 and JV2) currently boast a winning record and head coach Justin Graham said both teams show great strengths that help motivate them and will continue to help them work through their current weaknesses.
One of the biggest strengths the teams have is the strong leadership, Graham said, which can be found on every level of the field.
“Whether it’s our defense with Gracie (Hamlin)…the middle with Qamar (Badwan) and Claudia (PromSchmidt) and up front with Jessica (Ortiz) and Sara (Ewert), we have some great role players that are stepping up into positions,” Graham said.
The leadership doesn’t stop there either. He said younger players like Ruby Lawton, Tegan Graham and Brecklyn Landers are stepping up as well.
Graham also said that although he has a young team with only two seniors, everyone is still coming together and they want to win, which is another strength.
“Not all teams have the desire to win each timeout and these guys are, for the first time, being competitors,” he said.
In addition to the leadership, Graham said the JV1 has a few goal scorers.
“This year we have a couple of girls, (Ewert, Ortiz and Badwan) who just have a knack for finding the back of the net,” Graham said. “That’s a strength. Usually we’re searching for a goal scorer, but now we got a couple. That’s going to help us and those girls are younger girls so that’s going to be great for years to come.”
As the season unfolds though, Graham said there are still a few weaknesses to improve upon.
For instance, he said both teams are becoming more comfortable on the ball, which will help with connecting passes, playing the feet and transitioning with passes. These are a few things the teams struggle with, he said.
And for the JV2 team, which is the team with the most inexperienced players, Graham said their weaknesses are having little-to-no experience and ball handling.
But, from the first game for both teams to now, Graham said everyone is becoming much better.
He said they are practicing how to use the whole field and play on the outside and work with passing, so it’s not just a kick-and-run game.
When it comes down to it, Graham said they’re learning and with every game his team is improving and showing their growth.
On top of that, they’re also learning to play at a different level and under a different standard.
“I see the growth and potential in them and now I’m holding them to a different standard so they can’t go out and relax and play down,” Graham said. “We need to continue to have that progression and growth and so I’m super pumped with these girls. They have good attitudes, they’re coachable and they’re learning.”
In the end, Graham said it’s an exciting time to be apart of something new, which isn’t normal for most schools.
“Most places you go, programs are all established,” Graham said. “The girls have an opportunity to set a legacy and to start something new and they’re doing a great job at that.”