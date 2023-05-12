The Williston High School girls tennis team is gearing up for the WDA tournament with one more meet left to go on the season.
After falling to the undefeated Bismarck Legacy on Thursday, the Coyotes are 2-6 and 2-5 in the WDA.
The Coyotes have worked hard all season, something that has impressed Coyotes coach Monique Hunter and have earned a spot in the WDA Tournament this year without having to play in the play-in game.
“I am most impressed by how hard the girls work and how hard they try to do the very best they can. They give me 100% on all their matches. I am also incredibly proud that we don’t have to play in the play-in game and we will be going to the WDA,” Hunter said.
The team has been working on their doubles teams at practice leading into the tournament. They are focusing on being more aggressive and making better shots, Hunter said, adding in singles there are more open spaces to hit shots but in doubles the court condenses, and players are forced to get more creative with their shots.
"Continue to work on strengthening our doubles teams, not so much in hitting shots but in the thought process of doubles. In strategy, how you have to be aggressive all the time. Certain shots in singles are fine, but in doubles they just don’t work, so just working on the finesse of doubles,” Hunter said.
Going into the WDA Tournament players must decide if they will be playing singles or doubles. Senior Rylee Rude, who has been the No. 1 for the team and who has had a lot of success this season in both singles and doubles, is teaming up with Avy Ator in doubles. One of Rude's keys to success is the work she and her team has put into the game.
“I have been practicing a lot of my singles," Rude said. "Every day we just practice a lot of our ground strokes. We have been working really hard on our serves. Now we are starting to practice doubles a lot more. I want to make it to state this year."
A goal for senior Maggie Garbel heading into the tournament is to come together as a team. The team has bonded over the course of this season, creating a family-like environment.
“Come together as a team and play our best as well as hitting well," Garbel said. "We are definitely a family, we are definitely close as a team, we like to do team bonding so it creates a very healthy environment for everyone.”
Heading into the season, the Coyotes saw a lot of players move up to varsity as first-time players. It's a huge adjustment moving up from JV to varsity, Hunter said. She added that the hard work the team has put in every practice in efforts to get better have put the team in the position they are now.
"I wasn’t quite sure at first," Hunter said. "We have a couple of inexperienced players on the team that are playing varsity and have never played varsity before. Or played maybe 5 or 6 and are now playing 2 or 3, and that’s a huge huge difference.
"We have one player that didn’t play varsity last year and is playing varsity this year. It’s a big change, and I think they have worked hard to try to raise their level of play from that JV level to the varsity level because it is a big change,” Hunter said.
The Coyotes will match up against Minot on Tuesday for the team's final meet before the WDA Tournament on May 25.