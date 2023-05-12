Girls Tennis Roster 23

WDA Tournament starts May 25 in Minot.

 WDA Sports

The Williston High School girls tennis team is gearing up for the WDA tournament with one more meet left to go on the season.

After falling to the undefeated Bismarck Legacy on Thursday, the Coyotes are 2-6 and 2-5 in the WDA. 



Tags

Load comments