The Williston High School girls soccer team (which is divided into two JV teams) finished a successful weekend on the road after opening their season.
The JV1 team played to a 0-0 draw with Century on April 9 but defeated St. Mary's 5-0 on April 10.
JV2 defeated Century 3-0 on April 9 but lost 3-0 to Mandan on April 10.
Head coach Justin Graham said in an email that the team was excited to start their second season, especially after the 2020 season was canceled.
"With so many girls committing to play soccer we had a great start to what we hope will be a fantastic season," he said.
Graham said the JV1 team played a good game against Century on Friday.
Despite the strong wind and tough competition, Graham said the Lady Coyotes truly out played Century but couldn't find the back of the net.
The game ended in a 0 to 0 draw.
During the Saturday game against St. Mary's, the Lady Coyotes found the back of the net plenty of times.
Jessica Ortiz scored off an assist in the first half from Sara Ewert.
In the second half the gates opened up and Ortiz scored another two goals off of assists from Ewert and Qamar Badwan.
Ewert also scored one of her own goals in the second half, and Qamar finished the scoring off with an assist from Tira Hoard.
They Lady Coyotes held the Lady Saints scoreless and won 5-0.
Graham said his team showed a strong defense, and were led by goal keeper Lexi Christiansen, who he said had several monster saves, and by sweeper Gracie Hamlin.
In the JV2 opener against Century on Friday, Tira Hoard scored the first goal for Williston.
Then, Cailey Seymour and Leah Jorgenson added a goal of their own.
The Lady Coyotes held Century scoreless and won 3-0.
On Saturday, Graham said JV2 showed a ton of heart and charter despite the 3-0 loss.
Overall, Graham said the team has come together quickly and he has seen nothing but excitement when it comes to seeing where the season takes the team.
"The improvements in each girls play and their desire to compete is setting the foundation to build on this year and years to come," he said.
After the back-to-back games, Graham said he hopes to be back to full strength this week.