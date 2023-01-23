The Williston High School girls hockey team hit the ice against Grand Forks and Devils Lake in back-to-back games over the weekend.
On Jan.20, the Coyotes went up against the Grand Forks Red River Rough Riders and despite their best efforts, the Coyotes were defeated 2-1. Lexi Corona had the team's lone goal, assisted by Aubrey Nass and Jaidyn Nass.
Earlier in the season, the Coyotes beat Grand Forks at their home rink, 2-1.
"Grand Forks is a gritty team that plays hard, similar to us," head coach Jeff Clarke said. "They got a couple bounces and were able to capitalize. Last game, they dominated the shots and our goalie played exceptional. This game, we took it to them a bit, but just didn’t get the bounces and we weren’t able to capitalize on our opportunities. I was a little disappointed with the loss because we did play pretty well."
The next day, the Coyotes looked to get revenge on the ice against Devils Lake, and they ended up successful, winning the matchup 3-2.
"Devils Lake has the state's top scorer and we did a pretty good job keeping her at bay," Clarke said.
Jaidyn Nass scored the first goal for the Coyotes, assisted by Lexi Corona and McKenna Rehak. The second WHS goal was completed by Aubrey Nass with assistance from Jaidyn Nass and Keira Borreson. The final goal was secured by Keira Borreson with assistance from Reese Buening.
"Overall I was happy with how we played this weekend," Clarke said "Hopefully we can have a good week of practice and sneak out two wins this coming weekend."
This weekend, the Coyotes will be up against Fargo-Davies, who are near the top of the state's standings and then Jamestown which is near the bottom.
"So it's definitely two different games," Clarke said. "The league continues to be very competitive so it’s important that we take care of business, continue to play hard and get wins against the teams we should beat"
The two games Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 will begin at 1 p.m. at home for the Coyotes.