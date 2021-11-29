2021-2022 WHS girls hockey team photo

The 2021-2022 Williston High School girls hockey team.

 Photo from the NDHSAA website

The Williston High School girls hockey team shut out Bottineau 19U 7-0 in a Friday, Nov. 26 non-conference matchup. 

And in doing so they were named this week's WDA Team of the Week. 

Overall, Williston opened the season with a pair of wins last week. The Lady Coyotes defeated rival Dickinson at home then topped Bottineau in non-conference play.

This is why the WDA picked the Lady Coyotes for the Team of the Week.

As for last Friday's game, Williston arrived in Bottineau ready to dominate.

In the first period alone the first two goals were scored back-to-back about a minute into the game. 

And scoring the first goal unassisted at 13 seconds into the first period was Jaidyn Nass. 

Heartley Rider, with an assist from Brooklyn Ekblad, scored Williston's second goal at 1 minute and 10 seconds in. 

Then, McKenna Rehak scored the third goal for the Lady Coyotes at nine minutes into the first period. She was assisted by Nass. 

Williston scored two more goals in the second period, with Nass scoring the first of the two unassisted. 

Keria Borreson scored Williston's fifth goal with seconds left in the period, ending the first half of play with an incredible 5-0 lead. 

Nass scored her third unassisted goal halfway through the period and with help from Gracie Borreson she scored her fourth and Williston's final goal a few minutes later. 

Bottineau could not find the back of the net at all during the entire game, but that doesn't mean they didn't try. 

They just couldn't get past Williston's seasoned goaltender, Olivia Brevig. 

Brevig had 49 saves in Friday's game, 17 in the first period, 19 in the second and 13 in third. 

Bottineau's goalie, Harleigh Parisien, only had 17 saves. 

With Friday's win, Williston is currently undefeated with a 2-0-0-0 overall record in the North Dakota League. 

Friday's game was the first for Bottineau who now has an 0-1-0-0 record. 

The Lady Coyotes will look to continue their current streak this Friday when they travel east to take on Grand Forks. 

The last time the two teams met, which was Jan. 22 of this year, the game was decided by one goal, and Williston was on the losing end of things. 

This time around the Lady Coyotes will look to change that. Game time is set for 7 p.m. on Dec. 3. 

Williston also has a game at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 in Devil's Lake. 

