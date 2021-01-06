The Williston High School girls hockey team snapped a four-game losing streak as the Lady Coyotes defeated Dickinson 2-0 on Saturday, Jan. 2.
Two freshman forwards, Reese Beuning and McKenna Rehak, played hero for Williston, as they scored goals in the second and third periods, respectively.
After the first period ended in a scoreless tie, the game continued without any tallies on the scoreboard midway into the second period. At that point, though, Beuning scored what eventually turned out to be the game-winning goal, giving Williston a 1-0 lead.
Rehak and another freshman forward, Jaidyn Nass, assisted on Beuning’s goal.
Going into the third period, Williston’s lead was vulnerable being so small, but Rehak gave the Lady Coyotes some insurance with a goal, which she scored a little over midway into the third period. Keira Borreson, a freshman forward/defender, assisted on Rehak’s goal.
Junior goalkeeper Olivia Bervig got the win in net for Williston, recording 10 serves in the game.
Williston is now 1-4-1-0 overall, with the Lady Coyotes also holding an overtime win over Minot to open the season, and Dickinson falls to 0-3-0-0.
Williston’s win comes at a good time for the Lady Coyotes, not only ending a four-game losing streak, but also giving them some momentum to get ready for the middle portion of the season.
The two goals is the most amount of goals scored in regulation by the Lady Coyotes this season, tied for the most goals scored in a game overall. This was also the first shutout win of the season for Williston.
Rehak and Beuning add their names to the goalscorers list for Williston this season, joining Nass and senior forward Alicia Beuning.
This was the first home game of the season for Williston, and the next game for Williston will also be a home game, which will be against Fargo North/Fargo South/Shanley.