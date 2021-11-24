The Williston High School girls hockey team started their season on high note.
The Lady Coyotes earned a one-goal victory over WDA rival Dickinson on their home ice Tuesday, Nov. 23.
They won 4-3, and from the very beginning they came into the game ready to win.
In the first period, Williston etched the first goal on the scoreboard about six minutes in.
Scoring the first goal was none other than sophomore Jaidyn Nass (she was assisted by Heartly Rider).
Nass, a forward on the team, was the lone Coyote who earned All-WDA Honors following the 2020-2021 season.
She also led the team across the board last season earning 12 points on the season (she had seven goals and five assists last season).
Dickinson responded with a goal of their own shortly after Williston’s first, but the tie didn’t last.
Nass scored again, with an assist from McKenna Rehak, and ended the first period with a one-goal lead.
Rehak was tied with Reese Beuning for the second highest points for the team last season.
The Lady Coyotes dominated in the second period and didn’t give Dickinson a chance to score.
Brooklyn Ekblad, who made her varsity debut on Tuesday, scored the third goal for the team just over five minutes into the period.
The freshman scored the goal unassisted.
Nass picked up Williston’s fourth and final goal at 9 minutes and 44 seconds into the second.
She was assisted by Rider and Cece Bakken.
Dickinson managed to squeak two goals in the back of Williston’s net in the third period, but WHS Goalie Olivia Brevig stopped the rest of the shots (there were six total shots on Williston’s goal in the third period).
Overall, Brevig saved 16 shots on goal, six in the first period, five in the second an six in the third.
Williston wasn’t able to find the back of the net in the third period, but that didn’t matter because Dickinson was done.
By the end of the game Williston had 30 shots on goal (12 in the first, eight in the second and 10 in the third).
The Lady Coyotes are back on the ice on Nov. 26 when they travel to Bottineau for a 7 p.m. game.
They return to their home ice on Dec. 14 when they host Minot.
In other WDA news, there was only one other WDA team that opened their season on Tuesday—the Mandan Braves.
Mandan fell at home to perennial power Fargo North-South.
