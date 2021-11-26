2021-2022 WHS girls hockey team photo

The 2021-2022 Williston High School girls hockey team.

 Photo from the NDHSAA website

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

There are some pretty big names on the Williston High School girls hockey team this year, and it looks like they're going to have a promising season.

Last year's team-leader Jaidyn Nass returns this year and she’s already making an impact.

In her first game of the season, Nass scored three of the four Williston goals and was a key to the team’s success last Tuesday.

The Lady Coyotes won the game 4-3.

During the 2020-2021 season Nass had the most goals on the team finishing the season with seven total.

But Nass isn’t the only key player that returned.

For example, sophomore powerhouse Reese Beuning returned this year.

Last season she had the second-most goals for the team finishing with three.

Not only that, but Beuning was tied with another solid returning player, sophomore McKenna Rehak, for the second-highest points for the team last season.

Rehak had the second most assists for the Lady Coyotes last season, finishing with three.

Senior Olivia Bervig returns as goalkeeper for her final year, and has brought tons of experience with her.

Last year, there was a total of 469 shots on goal, and Bervig only allowed 69 goals while making 400 saves.

In the home and season opener Bervig had 16 saves.

Junior Talissa Harris and senior Karrin Rustand returned this year and will once again be strong defenders for the Lady Coyotes.

There’s also several new names on the roster to look for this season, and one of those names is Brooklyn Ekblad.

She already scored her first varsity goal this season during the opener, and she scored unassisted.

She’s also only a freshman.

Here’s a look at the roster this year:

  • No. 1, Olivia Bervig, senior, goalkeeper
  • No. 3, Brooklyn Ekblad, freshman, forward
  • No. 4, Berkley Poeckes, freshman, defender, forward
  • No. 6, Cece Bakken, sophomore, forward
  • No. 7, Gracie Borreson, sophomore, defender
  • No. 9, McKenna Rehak, sophomore, forward
  • No. 10 Breck Gendreau, junior, forward
  • No. 11, Talissa Harris, junior, defender
  • No. 12, Jocelyn Nass, senior, forward
  • No. 14, Keira Borreson, sophomore, forward, defender
  • No. 15, Reese Beuning, sophomore, forward
  • No. 16, Jaidyn Nass, sophomore, forward
  • No. 17, Heartley Rider, sophomore, forward
  • No. 18, Karrin Rustand, senior, defender
  • No. 20, Kaitlyn Smith, junior, defender, forward
  • No. 21, Samantha Schroeder, senior, forward
  • No. 30, Emily Fuchs, freshman, goalkeeper

The Lady Coyotes will play their next game Nov. 26. They travel to Bottineau. 

Tags

Load comments