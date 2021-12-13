The Williston High School girls hockey team lost a pair of games over the weekend, putting the Lady Coyotes on a three-game losing streak.
On Friday, Dec. 10, Williston lost 8-1 on the road against Fargo Davies, and on Saturday, Dec. 11, the Lady Coyotes fell 9-2 on the road against Jamestown.
Against Fargo Davies, the Lady Coyotes held their own in the first period, ending the period with a 1-1 tie.
Jaidyn Nass, who has been a statistical leader for Williston early on, put the Lady Coyotes on the board. She scored her goal unassisted.
Nass’ goal put Williston up 1-0 with about 10 minutes into the first period, but Fargo Davies responded to tie the game about four-and-a-half minutes later.
Fargo Davies went on to score three goals in the second period and four goals in the third period to pull away and get the win.
In goal for Williston, Emily Fuchs recorded 48 saves against the heavy Fargo Davies attack.
Against Jamestown, Williston got on the board in the first period again, but Jamestown used a big second period to build a lead that was tough to overcome.
Nass scored unassisted in the first period again, and in the second period, McKenna Rehak scored, assisted by Nass and CeCe Bakken.
At the time when Williston scored its second goal, the Lady Coyotes only trailed 3-2, but Jamestown scored five more goals in the period to take an 8-2 lead into the third. In the third period, Jamestown scored one final goal.
In net, Olivia Brevig recorded 33 saves for the Lady Coyotes.
The next game for Williston is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 14, when the Lady Coyotes will host Minot at 7:30 p.m., according to the Western Dakota Association website.