Lucy Esperum scored another personal best this season for the Williston High School girls varsity golf team at the Mandan Golf Invite Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Overall, the golf team placed sixth out of nine competing schools with a team score of 375.
Head coach Tony Carmichael said in an email that the girls were met with extremely cold weather in Mandan that was paired with 15 mph wind gusts.
As a result there was a frost delay and the weather ultimately restricted the girls’ swings and prevented the team’s leaders from shooting higher scores, Tony said.
But the weather did not stop Esperum.
Since the start of the season, she has been improving her score following each invite.
At the first invite (the Jamestown Invite) she shot a 129, at the Bismarck Invite she shot a 126, at the Dickinson Invite she shot a 106 and at the Mandan Invite she recorded another season best after shooting a 92.
Over the course of four events, she has dropped her stroke total by 37 strokes.
Tony said this is a bright note for his varsity rookie and said in the end the Lady Coyotes fought hard.
Team leader Carrie Carmichael placed third overall with a score of 85. This is the highest total she has had this season and as a result is not her best score.
Beating Carrie out of second place was Mandan’s Anna Heuttl and in first place was Century’s Hannah Herbal.
Herbal and Heuttl both shot an 80 but it was Herbal who came out on top in a one-hole playoff.
Century won the team title at the invite with 349.
As for the rest of varsity, Sam Grasser shot 97 and Scout Graham shot 101. These scores along with Carrie’s and Esperum’s were counted toward the team total.
For junior varsity, Tegan Graham shot a 122 and Karin Graham shot a 106 (her personal best for JV).
The next golf invite is Sept. 18 at the Vardon Golf Club in Minot. It is the second state qualifier invite this season.