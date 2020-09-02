One golfer from Williston High School’s girls golf team has qualified for state after the Legacy Invite at the Riverwood Golf Course in Bismarck on Sept. 1.
Carrie Carmichael placed second at the invite and qualified for state after shooting a 78 overall.
She was just one stroke behind Century’s Hannah Herbel who shot a 77.
In order to qualify for state, the player had to shoot less than a 92. There were 19 total state qualifiers.
Century had the most individual players qualify for state with four making the cut. Legacy was second with three qualifiers.
Individuals who qualified include:
Century’s Riley Crothers (83)
Dickinson’s Lola Homiston (83)
Bismarck’s Katelyn Vogel (84)
Mandan’s Anna Heuttl (84)
Century’s Navisha Soni (85)
Legacy’s Ava Kalanek (85)
Mandan’s Deona Roehrich (86)
Minot’s Taryn Trueblood (87)
Bismarck’s Grace Stroh (88)
Jamestown’s Cora Wolsky (88)
Mandan’s Aysia Mettler (88)
St. Mary's Kate Mongeon (88)
Jamestown’s Kyra Vogel (89)
Legacy’s Kya Guidinger (89)
Minot’s Bella Dobrinski (89)
Legacy’s Annie Hulst (91)
Century’s Aliyah Iverson (92)
This was not Carrie’s best score this season, and head coach Tony Carmicheal said in an email that windy, fall-like conditions made it a very challenging day.
“The golf course firmed up and made it difficult to hold the greens with the team’s approach shots,” Tony said.
As for the rest of varsity, Sam Grasser shot a 95, Tegan Graham shot a 97 and Lucy Esperum shot a 103, which was her personal best. Karrin Rustand shot a 113 and Scout Graham shot a 115.
Esperum has been steadily improving her score from event to event. At the first event (the Jamestown Invite) she shot a 129, at the Bismarck Invite she shot a 126 and at the Dickinson Invite she shot a 106.
In the end the team placed sixth out of nine schools with a total of 373.
Century was first with 337 followed by Mandan with 355, Bismarck with 363, Legacy with 366, and Jamestown with 370.
Minot was in seventh with 380 followed by St. Mary’s with 386 and Dickinson was in last place with 407.
The girls will have a second chance to qualify for state at the Minot Invite on Friday, Sept. 18 at the Vardon Golf Club in Minot.
Their next invite, however, will be the Mandan Invite on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at the Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan.
The JV team
Tony said JV members played at the Mandan Municipal golf course for their game on Sept. 1 and he said it was a great learning experience.
Elyse Lux shot a 110; Berkeley Poekus shot a 113, which was her personal best; Maya Thompson shot a 124; and Tyleigh Brostuen shot a 165, and it was her for her first round of golf ever played.