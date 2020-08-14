The Williston High School girls golf team will tee off for the first time this season at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17 in Jamestown and again on Tuesday, Aug. 18 in Bismarck.
This makes the team the first to compete in the fall 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday for the Jamestown Invite, they will face multiple teams at the Jamestown Country Club and on Tuesday they will do the same during the Bismarck High Invite at the Tom O’Leary Golf Course.
Last year the team took second at state and assistant coach Justin Graham said in an email that junior Carrie Carmichael will lead the team this year.
Last year, Carmichael was second in the all-state top ten finishers after shooting 158 overall.
The team this year is young but Graham said the experience will give the younger girls a chance at state again in a year or two.
COVID-19 update
As of right now, fall sports for the 2020 season will continue under specified guidelines issued by the North Dakota High School Activities Association and the Western Dakota Association.
For girls golf, the WDA canceled the annual crossover tournament with the East Region, but all other season conference tournaments remain scheduled.
The WDA canceled the tournament as a measure to reduce health risks and stem the spread of COVID-19, according to its website.
The postseason meets, however, remain in place for now.
NDHSAA guidelines for girls golf were created with knowledge and information from the CDC and the USGA.
Those guidelines are:
All golfers should keep a minimum of 6 feet between them.
• Ball washers, bunker rakes, and drinking fountain/coolers should be removed.
• Flagsticks are not to be touched or removed. Cups should be adjusted for safe ball retrieval. The USGA has a temporary measure in place to accept scores played under these conditions.
• Please smooth out bunkers with foot or golf club after play.
• Clubhouse access at courses may be limited.
The NDHSAA and WDA approved and issued their guidelines in July. Both sets of guidelines also state that changes could happen at any time depending on the current situation in the state with COVID-19.