The Williston High School girls golf team finished seventh out of nine teams that competed at the Jamestown Country Club for the Jamestown Invite on Monday, Aug. 17.
The tournament kicked off the 2020-21 Western Dakota Association sports season.
Overall, the Coyotes shot was 379.
Leading the way for the Coyotes was junior Carrie Carmichael, who got her season off to a good start by finishing the invite tied for the third-lowest total with Jamestown senior Kyra Vogel, who shot the best for her squad.
Carmichael shot a 79 to lead Williston, which was a big boost for the team’s overall score. Carmichael’s and Vogel’s 79 was just one stroke behind the second-best golfer of the day, Century senior Riley Crothers, who shot a 78. Ahead of her was her teammate Hannah Herbal, who shot a 69 to lead Century and the invite.
Tegan Graham, a sophomore for Williston, finished in double digits for the second-best total for the Coyotes (95).
Sam Grasser, the other sophomore on the Williston squad, finished with the team’s third-best total, shooting 101.
In a Friday, Aug. 14 interview, assistant coach Justin Graham said the team has potential.
He added that Carmichael could be the top golfer this year and is a steady competitor on the team.
Behind Carmichael, he said Tegan Graham and Grasser would be solid in the second and third spots.
Carmichael’s fellow junior for Williston, Karrin Rustand, finished the day shooting 120, and the lone senior on the Coyote squad, Lucy Esperum, shot 129 to round out the high school team’s day.
Considering Williston only has one senior, the Coyotes fared well as a young team for the first invite of the season.
Based on the team’s averages, these are the schools’ placements in order: Century (336), Minot (339), Jamestown (344), Mandan (364), Legacy (372), Bismarck (377), Williston (379), St. Mary’s (380) and Dickinson (418).
The top three teams distanced themselves fairly well from the rest of the pack. Despite finishing seventh, Williston competed with the middle of the pack, finishing only a few strokes, as a team, behind the teams ahead of them.
On top of that, Williston had a golfer finish with a total that rivaled golfers from the top teams.
On the middle school side of the invite, Williston’s Scout Graham, an eighth grader, finished with a total of 104.
Williston will compete at the Bismarck Invite at the Tom O’Leary Golf Course Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Going forward, Justin Graham said one thing the team will focus on is their short game: chipping and putting.