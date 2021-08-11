Fall sports are back for Williston High School and kicking things off is the girls golf team.
The Lady Coyotes are set to play at 10 a.m. on Aug. 13 against 11 other teams at the Turtle Mountain Community High School Invite, the first one of the season.
The invite, which will be at the Garden Gate Golf Course in Dunseith, North Dakota, is for varsity members only.
And Williston won’t get much of a break following their first invite.
From Monday, August 16 through Tuesday, the team will be in Jamestown for the East/West Invite.
Then on Friday, August 20 they head to Bismarck for another tournament.