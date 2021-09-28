WHS girls golf qualifies for state tourney for 6th consecutive year Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Sep 28, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston High School girls golf team is heading to the NDHSAA State Tournament on Monday, Oct. 4.The Lady Coyotes qualified for state after placing sixth at the WDA West Region Tournament on Monday, Sept. 27.According to the WDA website, the top six finishers at the West Region Tournament qualified for the state team tournament. This is the sixth consecutive year that the Lady Coyotes qualified for state. Williston finished with a combined total of 364, making Monday the best performance the team has had this season.This score was taken from the official results from the tournament and differs from the score posted on the WDA website. Individually, Carrie Carmichael led the team and shot 83 overall placing seventh. Sam Grasser was 10 strokes behind Carmichael, shooting a 93 overall for her second varsity tournament this year. Grasser came off of an injury from last spring and performed well at WDA. The Graham sisters also contributed to the team's overall success with their shared score.Tegan Graham and Scout Graham each shot a 94 overall.Carmichael's, Grasser's, Scout's and Tegan's scores were used to determine the team's final score. Also playing for the Lady Coyotes was the rookie Berkley Poeckes, who shot 108 overall, according to the official results from the tournament. And coming in for her varsity debut this season was Malia Moss who shot 142 overall. Head coach Tony Carmichael said it Monday was a great game and overall his did finished strong and worked hard to bring out true team effort. The state tournament will be at the Edgewood Golf Course in Fargo. Tee time is 9 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tournament Sam Grasser Sport Golf Score Tegan Graham Tony Carmichael Team Overall Load comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Attempted murder trial continued after juror tests positive for COVID Man charged with attempted murder after Sunday shooting Police ask for help finding 14-year-old boy Burgum: Net neutral goal set off $25 billion 'cascade' of interest in North Dakota Slim Chickens celebrates newest location with Williston Square groundbreaking Marian Jessica Cook, 27 Trenton football team named athletes of the week Williston resident Larry Dokken inducted into NDPC Hall of Fame Milton "Milt" Allen Haugen, 70 Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back