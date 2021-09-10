WHS girls golf places 8th in Mandan Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Sep 10, 2021 Sep 10, 2021 Updated 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston High School girls varsity golf team finished in eighth place following the Mandan Invite on Sept. 7. The team shot a combined total of 415. But what made the meet special was that it was one of three state qualifying meets. Golfers who carded rounds of 94 or better qualified for state. Teams were also able to bring more than six varsity players to compete for a state qualifying position, according to the WDA. That being said, Carrie Carmichael qualified for state after shooting an 89 overall, according to the official results. She also finished in the top 10 individually, tying with two other players for sixth place. In general though, the meet was difficult for golfers across the board. Tony Carmichael, the head coach for the team, said winds were gusting up to 40 miles per hour and with slick greens and tricked up pins the whole field struggled. Even the WDA mentioned the high winds and warmer temps. "Our Coyotes held their heads high battled the elements, and represented our community well," Carmichael said in a Sept. 7 email. Rounding out the Lady Coyotes varsity squad was Tegan Graham who shot 105, Scout Graham who shot 107, Karrin Rustand shot 114, Brooklyn Ekblad shot 132 and Anyka Wiedrich shot 144. It was also Ekblad's and Wiedrich's first varsity competition. For JV, Laney Ekblad shot 115, which was her personal best; Maya Thompson shot 118; Malia Moss shot 125, which was her personal best; and Dani Tinklenberg shot 138.JV played in Bismarck on Sept. 7. Although Carrie was the only one to qualify from Williston, there's still two more chances for the team to qualify.The next meet is the Minot Invite, which happens to be a state qualifier meet. It kicks off at 10 a.m. on Sept. 17 in Minot. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Team Varsity Sport Golf Meet Carrie Carmichael Tegan Graham Jv Anyka Wiedrich Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 17 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Williams County doctor shares his perspective fighting for lives during the COVID-19 pandemic Global market forces, ESG pressures likely to keep Bakken production flat for foreseeable future Former school technology chief accused of illegally copying district data Divide County man sentenced for shaking baby CHI offering drive-through COVID-19 testing even as North Dakota highlights testing importance, treatments Ward: More than 50 percent of CHI St. Alexius Williston's patients are COVID-19 positive WHS boys cross country places 1st out of 21 teams Kelly Skelton, 51 Coyotes lose to Bismarck Century Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back