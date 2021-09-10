Coyotes logo (copy)

The Williston High School girls varsity golf team finished in eighth place following the Mandan Invite on Sept. 7. 

The team shot a combined total of 415. 

But what made the meet special was that it was one of three state qualifying meets. 

Golfers who carded rounds of 94 or better qualified for state. Teams were also able to bring more than six varsity players to compete for a state qualifying position, according to the WDA. 

That being said, Carrie Carmichael qualified for state after shooting an 89 overall, according to the official results. 

She also finished in the top 10 individually, tying with two other players for sixth place. 

In general though, the meet was difficult for golfers across the board. 

Tony Carmichael, the head coach for the team, said winds were gusting up to 40 miles per hour and with slick greens and tricked up pins the whole field struggled. 

Even the WDA mentioned the high winds and warmer temps. 

"Our Coyotes held their heads high battled the elements, and represented our community well," Carmichael said in a Sept. 7 email. 

Rounding out the Lady Coyotes varsity squad was Tegan Graham who shot 105, Scout Graham who shot 107, Karrin Rustand shot 114, Brooklyn Ekblad shot 132 and Anyka Wiedrich shot 144. 

It was also Ekblad's and Wiedrich's first varsity competition. 

For JV, Laney Ekblad shot 115, which was her personal best; Maya Thompson shot 118; Malia Moss shot 125, which was her personal best; and Dani Tinklenberg shot 138.

JV played in Bismarck on Sept. 7. 

Although Carrie was the only one to qualify from Williston, there's still two more chances for the team to qualify.

The next meet is the Minot Invite, which happens to be a state qualifier meet. 

It kicks off at 10 a.m. on Sept. 17 in Minot. 

Tags

Load comments