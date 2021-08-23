The Williston High School girls golf team placed seventh at the St. Mary’s Invite on Aug. 20 after shooting a 366 overall.
Head Coach Tony Carmichael said in an Aug. 20 email that inclement weather was a problem for many of the teams.
"Inclement weather and missed opportunities were the theme of the day at the St. Mary’s invite in Bismarck," he wrote in the email. "We did lack experience on this trip but we didn’t lack desire and determination. Our Lady Coyotes your did their best."
Carrie Carmichael led the team and finished second individually after shooting a 76, her second-best score this season.
Just ahead of her in first was Leah Herbel from Century who shot a 75 overall. Century also finished first as a team after shooting a combined 324.
Also earning points for Williston were Tegan Graham, Scout Graham and Berkley Poeckes.
Tegan shot a 90, which is her personal best this season so far.
Scout shot a 93 and Poeckes shot a 107, which is her personal best this season.
JV also competed at the invite.
Anyka Weiderich shot a 124, which was her personal best and the invite marked her first-ever time competing.
Brooklyn Ekblad also competed for the first time and shot a 126 overall, which is her personal best.
Tyleigh Brostuen shot 131 overall, and Laiiney Ekblad shot 135 for her first-ever invite. It was also her personal best.
After they compete on Monday, Aug. 23, the Lady Coyotes take a short break before their next competition, which is Aug. 31.