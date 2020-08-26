The Williston High School girls golf team improved their game and stroke averages and racked up several personal bests allowing them to place sixth out of nine schools at the Dickinson Invite in Heart River Monday, Aug. 24.
The invite, which was played at the Pheasant Run Golf Course, is the third one of the season for the girls and head coach Tony Carmichael said overall they played well.
“Coach Justin (Graham) and I are very proud of their work ethic and commitment to do their best,” Tony said in an email. “Results of a few weeks of hard work are starting to show.”
The Lady Coyotes placed seventh at the first two invites (Jamestown and Bismarck) with a team score of 379 and 397, respectively.
In Dickinson they walked away with a score of 359, which was 38 strokes less than their outing at Bismarck.
The team was just six strokes away from placing in the top five.
Century was in first with 335, followed by Mandan in second with 345, Bismarck was third with 347 and Minot and Legacy were in fourth and fifth place with a tied score of 345.
Individually, Carrie Carmichael led the team with 76 strokes and took second.
Tony said her stroke average is lowering and her game is starting to resemble last year’s form.
Carrie was just two strokes behind Century’s Hannah Herbel who was in first with 74, and behind Carrie in third and fourth was Century’s Riley Crothers and Dickinson’s Lola Homiston.
As for the rest of the team, several of the golfers scored personal bests for the season.
Sam Grasser (89), Tegan Graham (94), Scout Graham (100), Lucy Esperum (106) and Karrin Rustand (106) had personal bests this time around for varsity. Meanwhile, Elyse Lux (100) and Maya Thompson (112) had their personal bests for junior varsity.
“I know these scores may not match up to the last several years of Lady Coyote golf but this team is young, inexperienced and is only going to get better,” Tony said.
The next game is the Legacy Invite on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at the Riverwood Golf Course in Bismarck. It will be the first round to see who will qualify for state.