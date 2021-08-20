WHS girls golf finishes 6th at St. Mary's Invite, Carmichael finishes 2nd Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Aug 20, 2021 Aug 20, 2021 Updated 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston High School girls golf team had their best performance so far this season after shooting a 366 overall at the St. Mary's Invite on Aug. 20. In doing so, the Lady Coyotes placed sixth overall, according to results sent at 2:21 p.m. on Aug. 20. Ten teams competed at the invite. Carrie Carmichael led the team and finished second individually after shooting a 76, her second-best score this season. Just ahead of her in first was Leah Herbel from Century who shot a 75 overall. Century also finished first as a team after shooting a combined 324. Also earning points for Williston were Tegan Graham, Scout Graham and Berkley Poeckes. Tegan shot a 90, which is her personal best this season. Scout shot a 93 and Poeckes shot a 107, which is her personal best this season.The Lady Coyotes are back on the road Monday, Aug. 23. They travel to Dickinson for the JV and Varsity invite, which starts at 10 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Team Sport Berkley Poeckes Tegan Graham Scout Graham Invite Carrie Carmichael Overall Load comments MOST POPULAR North Dakota blue hydrogen hub to be operational by 2026 after agreement reached for Synfuels Plant Police: Woman had 5 grams of heroin in her purse Mikaela Rehak to be inducted in Alaska Hockey Hall of Fame; family shares memories, stories North Dakota oil production goes from flat to flatter as industry struggles to bring workers back Police: Man masturbating in public became combative with officer when confronted Ryan Pederson, 43 Brittany Keyes, 30 CHI to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for employees, volunteers Stephanie Perdue-Wetmore, 52 1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Tioga Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back