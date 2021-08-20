Coyotes logo (copy)

The Williston High School girls golf team had their best performance so far this season after shooting a 366 overall at the St. Mary's Invite on Aug. 20. 

In doing so, the Lady Coyotes placed sixth overall, according to results sent at 2:21 p.m. on Aug. 20. 

Ten teams competed at the invite. 

Carrie Carmichael led the team and finished second individually after shooting a 76, her second-best score this season. 

Just ahead of her in first was Leah Herbel from Century who shot a 75 overall. Century also finished first as a team after shooting a combined 324. 

Also earning points for Williston were Tegan Graham, Scout Graham and Berkley Poeckes. 

Tegan shot a 90, which is her personal best this season. 

Scout shot a 93 and Poeckes shot a 107, which is her personal best this season.

The Lady Coyotes are back on the road Monday, Aug. 23. They travel to Dickinson for the JV and Varsity invite, which starts at 10 a.m. 

Tags

Load comments