The Williston High School Girls Golf program has began team practice as they head closer to the first meet of the season on August 18.
The coaches and athletes are eager to get started after a successful previous season that seen improvements throughout the program. To jump into the season fresh Head Coach Girls Golf for the Coyotes Justin Graham said that he and Assistant Coach Jamie Gutknecht held captains practice and open golf this summer. Scout Graham, Malia Moss and Maya Thompson has also participated in a number of NDJGA competition throughout the summer as well as the team staying on the course to stay consistent.
Scout Graham: Participated in the 1st annual ND Girls Golf and Leadership Camp in Medora ND June 4 through 6 NDJGA Vardon Golf Course Tournament on June 22. Placed 5th with a score of 92.
NDJGA Watford City Fox Hills Golf tournament on July 18. Placed 2nd with a score of 93.
Malia Moss: NDJGA Minot Vardon Golf Course Tournament on June 22. Placed 6th with a score of 103
Maya Thompson: NDJGA Watford City Fox Hills Golf tournament on July 18. Placed 3nd with a score of 107.
NDJGA Bismarck Pebble Creek Golf Course on August 3. Placed 6th with a score of 101
Malia Moss is the lone senior on the team this year. Moss was voted 'Best Teammate' by the team last last season and will be stepping into a leadership role this year.
"Malia is simply an awesome individual who will help set the positive culture for our team this season." Graham said.
Scout Graham, Berkely Poekes and Dany Tinklenberg are also expected to take a leadership roles throughout the season.
"Along with Malia, Scout Graham, Berkely Poekes and Dany Tinklenberg are who I expect to step up and lead not just in low scores but in making the team a fun and competitive environment." Graham said.
Tinklenberg was voted most improved by her teammates last season. The improvement has made her confident heading into this season.
“I like to practice a lot, and I just wanted to get better for this season. Being voted most improved helped build up my confidence for this year, and has helped me improve my game better.” Tinklenberg said.
Poekes who has played golf for the last five years has taken her leadership role with stride as she has already formed a bond with the younger athletes on the team.
Graham, looks up to her sister Tegan who played on the team last year and recently graduated. Competing and practicing throughout the summer, Graham hopes to shoot low scores and earn a spot at state.
“I did a couple of camps during the summer to get ready. I really want to make state individually, so I am really excited to shoot low. I want to do what my sister did and shoot low and qualify for state.” Graham said.
The girls have begun practice with high energy and excitement to start competing. Learning that the team has been practicing during the summer has impressed Graham.
“Even today with the rain the girls have great attitudes. We call it the honeymoon phase at the beginning of the season, but the girls played more golf this summer than I thought. They have been striking the ball really well. I am more excited coming into this season than I expected to be as far as potential," Graham said. "Our goal going into every season is to use each round of golf as a practice round. We want to compete in the WDA and that’s when we want to play our best golf. So I am trying to relieve some of the pressure of expectation of shooting personal bests every round, or shooting pars or birdies. We want to work on different aspects of our game each round that we play.”
Graham praised the teams mental strength early on in the season. For a young team he has been impressed how quickly the team moves on from mistakes.
“We have the potential to surprise some teams, they thought that we were going to be young. We had graduated some good golfers over the last couple years. Maturity wise, I was telling a couple of the girls. Some of them had some rough rounds when we were playing, they are mentally stronger than they were last year. They are recovering from bad holes or bad shots better. It’s going to be fun, the girls have a lot of potential.” Graham said.
The Coyote golf program is a growing one and has seen new additions this year through Huntly Carrier, Bella Stunz, and Abby Johnson. 11 total are currently on the team but anyone interested is encouraged to join at any point throughout the season.
Golf is a mental game that has shot in popularity among athletes who compete in different sports. Athletes such as Stephen Curry and Patrick Mahomes praise golf and it's positive application to their primary sport through mental strength learned through golf. Any athlete interested in staying focused in their offseason in encouraged to check out the golf program.
“If you can come and learn to be mentally strong in golf. When you make a bad pass in basketball you will be able to recover and continue to play. You don’t look over at the coach wondering if they are going to take you out. You are recovering because you know everyone isn’t going to play perfect basketball. If you can be mentally strong in whatever aspect it is work, golf, or soccer but golf teaches you that more than any other sport.” Graham said.
Roster:
Bella Strunz 7 grade ( 1st season playing Golf ), Abigail Johnson 7 (1st season playing Golf), Huntlie Carrier 9 (1st season playing Golf), Laney Ekblad 9 (3rd Season), Kali Larsen 10 (3rd Season), Dani Tinklenberg 10 (3rd season), Anyka Wiedrich 10 (3rd season), Maya Thompson 11 (5th season), Berkley Poeckes 11 (5th season), Scout Graham 11 (5th Season), Malia Moss 12 (3rd Season)
The high school team will hit the course in their first taste of competition on Friday August 18 in a meet hosted at Eagle Ridge Golf Course.