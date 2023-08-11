WHS Girls Golf 23

The Girls Golf program gets shots up even through the rain at Eagle Ridge Golf Course. 

 Brendan Saunders | Williston Herald

The Williston High School Girls Golf program has began team practice as they head closer to the first meet of the season on August 18. 

The coaches and athletes are eager to get started after a successful previous season that seen improvements throughout the program. To jump into the season fresh Head Coach Girls Golf for the Coyotes Justin Graham said that he and Assistant Coach Jamie Gutknecht held captains practice and open golf this summer.  Scout Graham, Malia Moss and Maya Thompson has also participated in a number of  NDJGA competition throughout the summer as well as the team staying on the course to stay consistent. 



