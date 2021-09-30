The Williston High School girls golf team and boys soccer team earned the spot as this week's standout athletes.
The girls golf team qualified for the NDHSAA State Tournament for the sixth year in a row, and the boys soccer team won their first-ever WDA game.
It was difficult to pick one member from either team because it took a team effort to do what they did.
Girls Golf
The Lady Coyotes placed sixth overall in the West Region Tournament, successfully securing a state tournament spot.
Carrie Carmichael led the team shooting an 83. She was also named the WDA Senior Athlete of the Year.
Sam Grasser was the second highest scorer for the team and shot 93. This is her second varsity tournament, her third one overall this season.
She was out for the majority of the season because of a serious injury.
And rounding out the state tournament team were the Graham sisters—Tegan and Scout.
Both sisters have had solid performances this season, and at Monday's tournament they each shot 94 overall.
The Lady Coyotes finished with a combined total of 364 points.
Congrats to the entire girls golf team—Laney Ekblad, Tyleigh Brostuen, Dani Tinklenberg, Anyka Wiedrich, Brooklyn Ekblad, Scout Graham, Berkley Poeckes, Maya Thompson, Malia Moss, Heartley Rider, Tegan Graham, Samantha Grasser, Carrie Carmichael and Karrin Rustand.
And to their coaches—Tony Carmichael and Justin Graham.
Good luck at state.
Boys Soccer
The Coyotes won their first-ever WDA game on Saturday, Sept. 25, defeating Mandan 4-3 on the road.
Giovanni Estrada led Williston with two goals in the match, and he added one assist to his performance.
Ricardo Macias and Wade Heck each had one goal, and Derek Lee had one assist in the match.
Pablo Palacios was goaltender for the match and recorded 18 saves and the win for the Coyotes.
It was a long-awaited and well-deserved win for the Coyotes.
All season long, Williston has been playing good games against tough teams. The games included a few draws and a few close losses.
That momentum and experience from the season all came together in the form of this win.
The Coyotes had a good mix of young talent and experienced upperclassmen on this year's team, and the Coyotes put together a good season this year.
Congrats to the entire boys soccer team—James Brenner; Gilberto Jimenez; Kelson Parish; Ricardo Macias; Pablo Morales-Sanchez; Tajay Williams; Giovanni Estrada; Nicholas Rhinehart; Jose Sandoval-Del Rio; Shawn Anfinson; Santiago Rojas Cerquera; Trevor Zeiler; Dante Leguizamon; Wade Heck; Pablo Palacios; Derek Lee; Ethan Babcock; and Gabriel Cartwright.
And congrats to the coaches as well—Ryan Stebbins, Kyle Rhinehart and Jackie Johnson.