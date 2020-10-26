The Williston High School girls cross country team made history this past weekend.
For the first time ever the Lady Coyotes are state champions after they defeated Bismarck High School and brought home the NDHSAA Class A girls cross country state title on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Additionally, head coach Chase Gregory won the 2020 North Dakota Coach of the Year award.
The WHS boys cross country team also competed at state and placed sixth out 19 schools after collecting 141 points as a team.
Lady Coyotes
The girls cross country team finished its best season after winning the state championship, and with so many runners returning next year, there is potential for another great season.
Eleni Lovgren, Dru Zander, Sierra Watterud, Rigby Haskins, Ava Marburger, Keeley Call and Brynna Ames represented the team at state this year in Jamestown.
Although their ranks varied significantly, their times were relatively close to each other.
Lovgren led the team and placed fourth overall finishing the 5K in 18:57.23.
Zander also placed in the top 10, finishing seventh overall with a time of 19:03.22.
Not far behind Zander was Watterud who finished in 16th place with a time of 19:50.28; Haskins finished 23rd with 20:11.91; Marburger finished 25th with 20:24.90; Call finished 37th with 20:47.50 and Ames finished 43rd with 20:56.98.
Overall, there were 19 teams that competed on Saturday with 130 girls running.
Williston edged Bismarck by three points to win the championship, and behind Bismarck was Watford City.
The Lady Coyotes scored a team total of 75 points, Bismarck had 78 points, Watford City had 144 points, Fargo North had 157 points and rounding off the top five was West Fargo Sheyenne with 170 points.
Coyotes
The boys cross country team finished in sixth place at the boys Class A meet. The Coyotes' top runner, Gunnar Alvarado, ended his cross country prep career after he finished in 20th place with a time of 16:36.27.
And the boys 5K was a tough and close race.
There were 129 boys competing from 19 schools and the runners in the top 20 all finished seconds behind one another.
For example, the first place winner, Bismarck High's Sean Korsmo, finished the race in 15:27.5 and Alvarado was only (about) a minute, 10 seconds behind Korsmo.
Also competing for the boys was Ethan Moe, Fynn Krenz, James Powers, Camden Jasmin, Charles Hardcastle and Thomas Haskins.
Moe finished behind Alvarado, placing 23rd overall with a time of 16:44.31. Krenz finished in 24th place with 16:45.50, Powers finished 31st with 17:00.95, Jasmin finished 43rd with 17:22.21, Hardcastle finished 47th with 17:28.41 and Haskins finished 58th with 17:45.91.
The top five teams for NDHSAA Class A boys were Bismarck Century in first with 75 points, Dickinson in second with 89 points, Grand Forks Red River in third with 111 points, Bismarck High in fourth with 120 points and Jamestown in fifth with 130 points.
This is the second consecutive year that Bismarck Century won the state title for Class A boys and Century also had four all-state finishers.