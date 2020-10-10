The Williston High School girls cross country team placed first at the Western Dakota Association Championship on Saturday, Oct. 10 in Bismarck.
Also, head coach Chase Gregory was named the WDA Coach of the Year.
The Lady Coyotes placed first with a team total of 59 points, just one point ahead of second place Bismarck.
Watford City placed third overall followed by Minot in fourth, Legacy in fifth and Jamestown in sixth place.
Individually, all the final times for all the runners that competed were incredibly close.
Jamestown senior Megan Ford finished first with the 17:40.15 final time. Following her in second was Watford City sophomore Jaelyn Ogle who finished the race in 18:00.85 and in third place was her sister senior Haley Ogle with a time of 18:39. 39.
Minot sophomore Trinity Jessen was in fourth place with a time of 18:54.86 and Williston junior Eleni Lovgren took fifth just seconds behind Jessen with a final time of 18:57.72.
One other Williston runner made the top 10 and that was seventh grader Dru Zander who finished in seventh place with a final time of 19:27.84.
Three Williston runners placed in the top 20.
They were junior Sierra Watterud who placed 14th overall with a time of 20:18.77; senior Ava Marburger who placed 15th with a time of 20:22.18; and seventh grader Rigby Haskins who placed 18th overall and finished the race in 20:30.60.
"The girls ran a great race, they knew what they had to do and went out and achieved it," Gregory said. "I'm so proud of them for achieving a season goal."
The team now prepares for the state championship which will be Oct. 24 in Jamestown.