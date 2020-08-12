Form. That is what Chase Gregory, the Williston High School girls cross country coach, said he looks for during the first set of season practices.
There are other things he has the girls focus on during the first week of practices, but he said form is the big thing.
“It prevents injury, it prevents bad habits and then as the season goes on we can work on speed, endurance, other things like that,” he said.
It was a little after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11 or Day 2 of practice for the girls cross country team.
In the deceptive cold and nippy morning weather, the girls dropped off their things in the gym, set up hurdles outside and started warming up before their practice run, one that was about four miles long for some.
Gregory, donning a WHS windbreaker and baseball cap, was at ease when he answered early morning questions and directed the girls to do several rounds of slowly walking over the line of hurdles so they could stretch their legs.
It was just another day of practice, but one slightly more appreciated than others in the past.
“It’s great to be back in organized sports and have a little more normalcy moving forward,” Gregory said in regards to having a fall season this year. “It’s awesome, you know the kids deserve it, the girls deserve it. It’s good for the kids to be able to get out and enjoy what they love to do.”
Although fall sports are allowed to continue in North Dakota, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is a new list of guidelines and recommendations that were issued by the North Dakota High School Athletic Association and the Western Dakota Association.
Gregory said it will not be too difficult adjusting and adapting to new guidelines, however the main thing is to be smart.
“The great thing about running is they already have their own running groups so they’re already around the same people,” Gregory said.
He also said they try to remain outside for as long as they can and always use common sense.
“Girls put the hurdles away please,” Gregory said during the interview as he motioned to the group on where the hurdles should go.
Immediately, after he said that, a chorus of “awwwws” responded.
After several minutes of warm-up, it was time to run.
The interview moved to the mile mark, which was by the Kum and Go near the Williston Area Recreation Center.
There, near the running trail, Gregory parked his truck and waited as the girls trickled in, one by one.
In the bed of the pickup was a container filled with a plethora of water bottles all different sizes and colors.
Before the girls continued running, he told them to drink some water and to look both ways before crossing the street.
After finishing three miles, rising senior Niah Shumway, agreed with Gregory and said it was pretty good to be running with the team again.
“This summer was kind of tough because I’ve been running by myself most of the time...so it’s nice to have the whole team back together,” Shumway said.
On top of that, she, along with rising juniors Sierra Watterud and Eleni Lovgren, said they are just looking forward to actually having a season.
“I think it’ll be kind of weird with all the new rules and regulations, I think that might be kind of hard, but I hope we can just stick with them that way we don’t get our season canceled,” Shumway said.
Lovgren said after her track season was canceled, she cannot wait to race again and the new changes have not been too troublesome.
“We haven’t had to change too much because we’re not a contact sport like football but it’s still weird hearing how different the meets will be because we’ll only have six teams racing against teams in the region so that’s just different,” Lovgren said.
Shumway said as for season goals and what she is looking forward to improving, she said she really wants to be a leader.
“Now that I’m a senior and have all these younger girls below me, I just want them to be able to look up to me,” she said.
Lovgren said she wants to improve over last season and place in the top three in state this year.
“I just imagine what it’s going to be like when I win...and that pushes me,” Lovgren said.
Ultimately, Gregory said his main goal, aside from doing well at state if it comes to that, is to just stay healthy.
The first meet for girls and boys cross country is August 22 at the Williston golf course.