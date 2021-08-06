The Williston High School girls cross country team will be tasked with something new this year — defending their state title.
Last year, during an unprecedented season marred by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lady Coyotes were the North Dakota High School Activities and Athletics Association state champions.
In doing so, the team made history because they not only won during a pandemic, but it was the first state title for the program.
So this year, Chase Gregory, the head coach for the team, said it feels a little weird.
"We’ve never been in this position before you know, defending a state title. I have never been in this position," Gregory said. "So I have no idea what’s going to happen but I’m going to try to keep it as normal as possible."
However, Gregory said just because it's a different year with different things to expect doesn't mean the girls aren't ready.
Sierra Watterud, a senior leader on the team, met alongside some of her teammates inside Bakken Elementary on Aug. 6.
It was early, and the girls were gearing up for another day of running, with some preparing to run upwards of seven miles.
Watterud was one of seven girls on the winning state team last season, and she said this year she and her teammates are feeling confident.
"I feel like we’ll be going into the season pretty confident because we started pre-season training right off the bat," she said. "And, we've been running a lot of miles."
Watterud, like most if not all the other members on cross country, was also in track and field for the 2021 spring season.
And she said after a short, two-week break, she and others were running again and preparing for the cross country season.
So between one athletic season and nearly three months of summer vacation, many of the cross country girls have been in training.
That’s why Gregory said there is and there isn’t pressure on the team this season in terms of defending their title.
“Everybody knows what we can do, but our goal is still the same,” Gregory said. “We want to have a top five finish. Top five in the state is top five in the state so we’re still going to be happy with that.”
Keeley Call, an eighth grader on the team who was also on the winning state team, said although they are a little nervous, they still go into practices and the season knowing that it will be fun.
Dru Zander, another eighth grader and member of the winning state team, said one of the ways they calm their nerves is by trusting themselves.
“We put in so many hours of running, I think we just need to trust ourselves and the hard work should fall into place,” Zander said.
Naturally, the team is fueled by their goals, as most teams are.
For starters, Zander said everyone on varsity is aiming to be top 10 in the state, plus she said everyone has certain times that they want to hit.
And Call said achieving those goals is really as simple as just working hard and putting in the effort.
“It’s a huge mental game,” Call said. “The whole team has to…help each other with everything because with running, everybody can do it, but it’s the mental game that keeps you going.”
Also, they said that they intend to hold each other accountable.
Emma Solberg, another senior on the team, is entering her first year on cross country and said she hopes she can put forth a positive attitude that will help the team.
“I really enjoy working with the younger girls, they’re a lot of fun and I feel like as an upperclassman I may not know a lot about running but I hope to carry a good attitude and just guide the younger ones mentally,” Solberg said.
Zander said she holds herself accountable by thinking about the goals she set for herself and hopes her team does the same.
“When you’re running, you’re always like, ‘OK I want to get top 20 at state or top 10,’ and you just think about that the whole time and that’s what drives you,” Zander said.
Call said having that discipline to run so much is really hard to do, but worth it.
“Sometimes it’s hard to do the extra mile…But I just continue on with it personally just to beat the (Bismarck) Demons.”
Watterud agreed with her teammates and also has a few personal goals of her own.
She said she wants to continue to improve her 5K time and also place in the top 10 in the state.
And she motivates herself by thinking about these goals and her team.
“I just think about all my goals and really you think about everyone else running and because of them everyone pushes each other,” Watterud said.