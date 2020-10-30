Ava Marburger, a Williston High School senior and leader on the girls cross country team, smiled and blushed when seventh grader Keeley Call said she was running for Marburger during the state meet on Oct. 24.
“When I was running I just kept saying, ‘Do this for Ava. Do this for Ava. Because she is our senior and I really wanted to win it for her,” Call said regarding what was going through her mind while she ran.
Marburger reached out and hugged Call before she was asked how the statement made her feel.
“That makes me feel,” Marburger said through a smile and laughter, and while looking at Call and Haskins she continued, “I don’t know. It makes me happy that they would run for me but they also should have ran for themselves because they deserve it just as much as (the upperclassmen) do.”
On Saturday, Oct. 24, the WHS girls cross country team made history and brought home the 2020 NDHSAA state title after fighting to compete and keep their season during a pandemic, pushing themselves harder than ever during a unique season and, of course, after beating Bismarck by three points.
Marburger, Call and seventh grader Rigby Haskins talked about what it was like to win, what they were thinking about while they ran and what the win means moving forward.
Later, the trio were joined by eighth grader Brynna Ames, seventh grader Dru Zander junior Sierra Watterud, and they answered similar questions.
All six girls, along with junior Eleni Lovgren who was not there for the Oct. 26 interview, represented WHS on Oct. 24 and worked together to bring home the 75 points that helped them win.
But when asked whether they knew they were going to win the state title while they ran the girls varsity 5K, Marburger, Call and Haskins laughed and Marburger said she did not think that all.
“All I could think of was just to run for my team, run for this last year and breaking the history of Bismarck winning all the time,” Marburger said.
Haskins and Call agreed and said when they were running, they just kept thinking about passing the person in front of them and cheering each other on.
And when they did win, the moment was phenomenal.
Haskins and Call said when they won, they thought, “finally,” a feeling that was overdue.
“When I heard Bismarck Demons, I just stopped and looked around at all of us and we all started screaming,” Call said.
Call said she was thinking about how they were able to finally pull it off, and for Marburger the feeling was mutual.
“As soon as I heard Bismarck took second, I wanted to make sure they said Williston first just to confirm that we got it,” she said laughing. “Just to make sure. I looked at my other friend, Nia Shumway who is also a senior, and she smiled and said, ‘You won.’ It was a very good moment.”
Many pieces fell into place that led to the win, like constant practicing, overwhelming support and sheer talent. But, when all six girls stood together and were asked about their coach, Chase Gregory, the hallway erupted with talk about how wonderful Gregory had been all season.
They all said that had it not been for Gregory, they wouldn’t have gotten this far.
When Gregory first started coaching about five years ago, he had a small team. Over the years, the team grew and then last year, the team placed ninth at state.
Now, they’re state champions and Gregory received Coach of the Year and WDA Coach of the Year, something the six girls said he deserved. And although he tried to hide it, he was happy, they said.
“He definitely deserves it,” Marburger said, echoing what everyone else was saying in one way or another.
As the season concludes and as the girls prepare for winter and spring sports, the goals they share for cross country don’t disappear as the season ends.
And one of the main goals they all share is to continue to get better than they already are, something they are more than capable of.
Call mentioned how they will continue to train and improve to help reach their shared goal, and Zander agreed.
Watterud said with so many young girls competing, the team will hopefully continue to get better year after year, and Marburger added generation after generation.
Additionally, Call and Zander said winning the title is a confidence booster and will help them when next season rolls around.
But Marburger talked about the younger girls, and as she scanned their faces in the Bakken Elementary School hallway everyone stood in, she told them about the potential they share.
“If these young girls keep it up with how hard they work and how driven they are and how amazing they are...it’s just mind blowing and they can only get better. This is just the start,” Marburger said. “I hope Bismarck knows that they have something to fear now.”