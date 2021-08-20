The Williston High School cross country program has a lot to be excited about for the season ahead, after the North Dakota High School Activities Association coaches poll was released on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
As a team, the Lady Coyotes were predicted to finish first in Class A, and the boys team was picked to finish second this season.
Both the boys team and girls team have multiple runners picked among the top 10 by the state coaches.
Leading the way is Eleni Lovgren, who was picked to be the No. 2 runner in the state in the coaches poll. Also cracking the top 10 for the Lady Coyotes were Dru Zander (No. 4) and Sierra Watterud (No. 9).
For the boys team, Fynn Krenz was given the highest recognition and picked in the No. 7 spot individually, and Ethan Moe was picked at No. 8, right behind Krenz.
Both teams have a lot of talented returning runners, and with the girls team coming off a state title, Williston will have a lot to look forward to this season.
Behind Williston in the girls poll were Bismarck High, Fargo North, West Fargo High and Fargo Davies.
In the boys poll, Grand Forks Red River was tabbed to finish first this year, and behind Williston were Fargo Davies, Grand Forks Central and Dickinson.
Also receiving some early recognition for this season is Watford City’s Jaelyn Ogle, who was picked to be the No. 1 runner by the coaches.
Class B coaches also released their polls for boys and girls on Wednesday. Here are the top five schools for Class B boys: