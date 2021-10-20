Chase Gregory and his team had one goal in mind coming into this season, and the team, so far, has done everything to show that they can achieve that goal.
On Saturday, Oct. 23 in Jamestown, the Williston High School girls cross country team will compete in the Class A State Meet, looking to defend their title run from last season.
Gregory, the head coach of the girls team, said the team feels great after winning the Western Dakota Association title a couple weeks ago, but the team also knows the ultimate goal is coming out on top Saturday.
“They know, hey, the WDA, it’s a great honor to have, it’s a great achievement to have, but what matters is state,” he said. “They’re just looking forward to state.”
Based on this season’s performances, all signs point to a great Williston finish at state again.
Aside from a second and fifth place finish this year, the Lady Coyotes have placed first at every meet. On top of that, according to the WDA website, the team has placed first in three straight meets ahead of state (including the WDA meet).
That’s a lot of momentum for the team heading into the most important competition.
With so much success this season, it’d be easy to point at everything this year and say that has led to this point.
Gregory, though, was able to pinpoint a few meets that really helped the girls.
The Augustana Twilight meet on September 3, for example, was a great experience for the team, Gregory said.
The Lady Coyotes got to compete against some of the best runners in the Midwest, and they got the experience of competing alongside hundreds of other runners.
At that Augustana meet, for example, Eleni Lovgren placed ninth in a great field of talent, and she will be leading the talented Williston roster into state.
This season, Lovgren took first place at all but two meets. Now, the senior has one final hoorah to lead the Lady Coyotes to another title.
“I’m pretty excited. I didn’t do as well individually as I’d like to (at the WDA meet), so I kind of have a chip on my shoulders,” she said. “I’m just looking forward to state.”
At this point, Lovgren said preparing for state is all about the little things.
“I’m just going to prepare mentally, come up with a strategy, get the team excited, eat right, sleep right. Just practice right,” she said.
Williston definitely has the experienced runners on the roster, like Lovgren, but the younger runners have also stepped up and done well this year.
Runners like Jacqueline Swanson, Dru Zander and Cambree Moss have done well this season for the Lady Coyotes.
All three said it was exciting to win the WDA title, and they are just as excited to prepare for the state meet.
“We’re all feeling really good, and there’s a lot of hope,” Zander said.
“We can’t just say, ‘We won WDA, now we can do nothing until state.’ We just have to keep working hard,” Swanson said.