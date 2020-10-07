The Williston High School girls cross country team finished what has been their best season in over 20 years after placing second in Minot on Oct. 3.
Now, the Lady Coyotes are getting ready for championship time and the first stop is Bismarck for the Western Dakota Association Championship to see which school is the best in the conference.
And after such an impressive season, the outlook is promising.
There were seven total meets this year and Williston won five of them.
They placed first at the Williston Heen/Ihmels meet on Aug. 22; the Mandan Kiwanis Meet on Sept. 4; the Anderson-Stavn Meet on Sept. 12; the Becki Wells Invite on Sept. 18; and the RM Stoudt Invite on Sept. 26.
They place second at the Bismarck Invite on Aug. 28 and at the Souris Valley Invite on Oct. 3.
Williston also consistently had several individual runners place high during the meets, with Eleni Lovgren leading the pack every time.
Lovgren placed first at three of the meets, second at two of the meets and fourth at two of the meets.
Other top five runners, according to the WDA website, include Sierra Watterud, Dru Zander, Rigby Haskins, Sofia Watterud and Ava Marburger.
Chase Gregory, the head coach for the girls team, said he is insanely proud of his girls, of how hard they worked and the improvement that they showed this season.
He said his girls never gave up, took each meet as serious as the last, knew exactly what they had to do and who they had to beat in order to be on top.
He said his team has improved so much over the course of the season and with the older girls mentoring the younger girls, everyone ran really well and ran their best.
“We’re a young team but it’s nice being up in the top of the WDA and fighting at every meet and improving and winning,” Gregory said.
But although WDA is here, and although it will be a “dog fight” at the top to see which school is the best in the conference, Gregory said his team has something else in their sights — the state tournament.
“Our main goal is state,” he said. “The WDA conference is nice and the titles are nice but the main goal and the girls’ main goal is to have a great finish at the state meet and try to bring back some hardware (a trophy).”
Gregory said the competition will be tough with every school in the western and eastern conferences competing at state, but he said this is a great opportunity to see where his team actually stands. He also said the competition helps the girls and with more people and thus more points at stake, that is better for his team to really show how great they are and how much they want it.
This is something that has held true at every meet this season, and something that is impressive considering that the girls’ best season was accomplished in the middle of a pandemic where other high school’s across the country are struggling to even have a fall athletic season.
But Gregory, like many of the other coaches in the area, said that his girls wanted to do whatever they could to make sure they didn’t have another season taken from them.
And they did just that.
Gregory said they socially distanced, wore their masks when they had to and although it was difficult to adjust to they did it because they wanted to compete.
That in itself is something to be proud of.
The WDA Championship is Oct. 10 in Bismarck. The North Dakota High School Activities Association State Championship is Oct. 24 in Jamestown.
Both the girls and the boys teams will be competing at both meets.