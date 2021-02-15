The Williston High School girls and boy’s basketball teams were in action over the weekend, playing in some of their final games of the regular season.
Here’s a breakdown of how the games went for both teams.
Boy’s Basketball
On Friday, Feb. 12, the Coyotes lost 70-46 to Mandan, and on Saturday, Feb. 13, the Coyotes lost to St. Mary’s 84-43.
Edens Dumervil was the leading scorer and rebounder for Williston, scoring 14 points and grabbing 12 rebounds for a double-double in the loss to Mandan.
Behind him, Kadin Finders had a good game with nine points, JD Williams had six points and Malaki Sik added five points. Jude Gabutan added four points, Jake Wilt and Alex Ewert had three points, and Austin Baumer had two points.
The Coyotes shot just 33.3 percent from the floor and trailed in most statistical categories, but they had more transition points and committed fewer fouls.
In the loss to St. Mary’s, Dumervil and Finders once again led the easy, but they had a bit more help.
Finders led the team with 10 points and Dumervil had nine points and nine rebounds, just shy of a double-double. Wilt stepped up, though, and also scored nine points to try and give Williston a boost.
Baumer added six points, Williams added five points and Sik and Calin Hanson added two points each.
Williston didn’t shoot the ball well, hitting 30.4 percent of its shots, and the only areas where the Coyotes led were in offensive rebounds and deflections.
Girl’s Basketball
The Lady Coyotes only had one game over the weekend, which was a 72-33 loss to Bismarck High on Saturday.
Shelby Meyer once again did a bit of everything to give Williston a fighting chance.
She recorded 19 points, including an impressive 11-of-12 shooting performance from the free throw line, and she added 12 rebounds in the game for a double-double. Meyer also had two assists and three steals.
Chesni Strand and Sydney Bethke each recorded four points, and Zoe Dallas, Taylor Rath and Kierra Slagle each had two points.