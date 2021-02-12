As the regular season draws ever closer to a close, the Williston High School girl’s basketball team is continuing to fight to try and get some wins before season’s end.
The Lady Coyotes suffered a 90-43 loss to Mandan on Thursday, Feb. 11 in what was a home game for WIlliston.
With the loss, Williston is now 0-16 on the season. The Lady Coyotes have had some close games this season, including games against Bismarck St. Mary’s and Turtle Mountain Community High School, but they haven’t been able to get over the hump just quite.
The Lady Coyotes have also had a bit of a tough schedule lately: Three of the last six games have been against teams in the top half of the Western Dakota Association standings, including Bismarck Legacy and Bismarck Century, who are the top two teams in the WDA.
Williston’s next game is Tuesday, Feb. 16, with the varsity starting at 7 p.m.