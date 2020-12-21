After a season-opening loss, the Williston High School girls basketball team faced a tough back-to-back slate against Bismarck High and Bismarck Century.
With the losses, the Lady Coyotes are on a three-game losing streak, but there is a lot of season left for them to get some wins and turn things around.
Against Bismarck on Friday, Dec. 18, Williston lost 94-22, and against Century on Saturday, Dec. 19, Williston lost 95-27.
Across the games, and even within the games themselves, the Lady Coyotes showed some improvements.
Against Bismarck, Williston showed some small improvements from half-to-half. Bismarck scored 49 points in the first half, but Williston was able to hold Bismarck to fewer points in the second half (45).
For the Lady Coyotes, they scored more points in the second half of the game (12 compared to 10).
This was the same case for Williston against Century.
Century scored 54 points in the first half against Williston, but Century then scored 41 points in the second half. For Williston, the team scored only 11 points in the first half but scored 16 in the second half.
Against Bismarck, some defensive statistics stand out for the Lady Coyotes.
Williston grabbed 15 defensive rebounds, a good amount despite getting outrebounded overall, and the Lady Coyotes also recorded 10 steals, showing some good hands on defense.
Against Century, Williston had a better shooting percentage compared to their shooting percentage against Bismarck, and the Lady Coyotes also recorded 10 offensive rebounds, more than their total against Bismarck. Williston also had more total rebounds against Century than against Bismarck.
Williston’s next game is a home matchup against Bismarck St. Mary’s on Tuesday, Dec. 29.