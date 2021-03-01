The Williston High School girls basketball team ended their winless season on Feb. 26 after losing 105-28 to Mandan in a play-in game.
Chesni Strand led the team in the game with the most points sitting at 11 and just behind her was Shelby Meyer with eight points.
Overall, the Lady Coyotes had a 20 percent field goal percentage. They made eight of the 36 two-point shots attempted, one out of the nine three-point shots attempted and nine of the 19 free throws attempted.
They managed .36 points per possession, had five points off of turnovers, two second-chance points and 12 points in the paint.
They only led in offensive rebounds with 15 over Mandan's eight, and had 14 defensive rebounds compared to Mandan's 23.
Additionally, they had five assists, seven deflections, 11 steals, two blocks, 39 turnovers (the most in the game) and 21 personal fouls (the most in the game.)
The Lady Coyotes finished the season with a 0-21 record.
However, despite the tough season two players stood out by collecting the most stats for the team.
They were Shelby Meyer and Chesni Strand, the junior and senior duo that consistently led the team all season.
Meyer had the most scoring points per game with 268, a 14.9 percent for her individually.
She also had the most rebounds per game with 136 season total (a 7.5 percentage), the most assists with 34 total (a 1.8 percentage), the most steals with 45 (a 2.5 percentage), the most blocks with 20 (a 1.1 percentage), the highest field goal percentage, and the highest free throw percentage.
Strand and Meyer tied for the highest three-point percentage.
However, there is hope that future seasons for the Lady Coyotes will be better because they have a lot of younger players who will no doubt rise in the ranks.
Overall, the team is graduating four seniors, Strand is one of them. But Meyer will return next year, along with several rising stars and will attempt to turn things around for the Lady Coyotes.