Things will be back to normal for Williston High School athletics after winter-like weather forced game postponements and cancellations from April 12 through April 17.
Several teams, including girls soccer, baseball, girls tennis and boys golf saw games rescheduled or postponed because of the weather.
However, as of April 16 all game times for the week of April 19 through April 24 are current and accurate.
Here's a look at the Coyotes' varsity schedule:
Monday, April 19
5:30 p.m. girls soccer JV1 match vs. Turtle Mountain Community High School (rescheduled from April 15) *Girls soccer only has two JV teams and no varsity team. Their JV1 team acts as their varsity team.
Tuesday, April 20
10 a.m. boys golf invitational @ Heart River Golf Course in Dickinson (rescheduled from April 16)
4:15 p.m. girls tennis match @ Minot
4:30 p.m. softball vs. Sidney (only one game)
5:30 p.m. soccer JV2 vs. Minot
7:30 p.m. soccer JV1 vs. Minot
Thursday, April 22
4:30 p.m. softball vs. Turtle Mountain Community High School
7 p.m. Jazz Concert @ WHS Theater
Friday, April 23
1 p.m. boys golf invitational @ Jamestown Country Club
1 p.m. track meet @ Minot
4:30 p.m. baseball doubleheader @ Century
4:30 p.m. softball doubleheader vs. Mandan
Saturday, April 24
8 a.m. boys golf East/West Classic @ Jamestown County Club