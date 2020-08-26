A long drawn out “ready” before a quick “set” precedes the snap of a football and sets the Coyotes football team in motion during a hot Aug. 25 practice in the grass next to Legends Field.
A whistle, thunderous stomping in the grass and the occasional yelling also make up the sounds of practice as the team prepares for their season opener.
And with less than a few days left, head coach Andrew Mock said he is feeling pretty good about his team and his staff.
The Coyotes kick off against Bismarck at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 and at this point in the pre-season, Mock said they are working on making sure everyone is fundamentally sound in the game.
And what that means is he and his staff are making sure the team knows their positions, knows where they stand on the field, knows how to pass, tackle and defend and ultimately, knows how to play the game.
“Everyday is an opportunity to get better,” Mock said. “(Practice) is a continuation. It’s a one-step program, we’re gonna go (over) basics, (and) fundamentals (and make sure) everyone knows their assignment and alignment recognition. Then you work on some of the finer tuned things.”
Those finer tuned things were looked at during Tuesday’s practice as the coaches analyzed each movement the players made, then stopped a drill to explain what went wrong and what could be improved.
They used hand gestures to get the point across, and spoke with each player that needed a little extra guidance, and the kids responded to each whistle, to each piece of advice and to each yell.
Mock said he is starting his seventh year as head coach, and said with 60 players on the roster (both JV and varsity) this team is the smallest one he has had.
As a result, he said a lot of the players are going to get a lot of playing time, which could be beneficial.
“There are a lot of young kids and they’re going to get used to the fact that they’re all going to play and they’re all going to see some experience and gain that experience,” Mock said.
As for Friday’s matchup, Mock said he is not nervous about it or about playing Bismarck, as long as they make the right decisions.
Like making sure they have possession of the ball more often and create turnovers on defense, Mock said.
However, instead of being nervous Mock said he is excited because his team gets to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(There’s) always a lot that goes into (the game). I think people who get nervous are maybe underprepared and... I’m excited,” Mock said. “I think we prepared well as a staff and my assistant coaches are great so I don’t really feel too nervous.”
The team, on the other hand, is a different story.
When asked if the boys were nervous, Mock chuckled and said, “I’d imagine so.”
“We have a lot of kids who are young so they haven't had the opportunity to play in the (Western Dakota Association conference) or varsity for that matter. And a lot of these kids, I'm sure they are a little nervous.”