WHS football loses homecoming game; king, queen named By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Oct 4, 2021 Oct 4, 2021 Updated 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week 1 of 4 The WHS cheer team runs with the school and football team flags down the sideline during the opening of the Oct. 1 Homecoming Game. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Kadin Finders, quarterback for the WHS football team, looks downfield for an open receiver during an Oct. 1 home game against Bismarck St. Mary's. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Tanner Schulte, No. 24 for the WHS football team, runs the ball while two St. Mary's defenders chase him during an Oct. 1 home game. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald The 2021 Williston homecoming king and queen are Kallen Clouse and Emma Solberg. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston High School football team picked up two touchdowns against Bismarck St. Mary’s, but it wasn’t enough.The Coyotes lost 41-13 against the Saints on Oct. 1.It was the Coyotes’ homecoming game, but despite the loss, the Coyotes did show up particularly in the second half of game play.Their defense truly showed what they were capable of during that second half, while the offense picked up more first downs and found their way closer down field.The Coyotes host another home game on Oct. 8. They face Dickinson in a non-conference matchup.The Homecoming King and Queen were also named on Friday.This year’s queen is Emma Solberg and this year’s king is Kallen Clouse. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments MOST POPULAR Williston Basin International Airport adding additional flights due to passenger demand Police investigating threat at WHS Whiting closes on more Bakken acres in Mountrail County WHS king, queen named; football loses to St. Mary's Truck Reliever Route checks off environmental study box, construction set to begin 2025 Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn After originally being found not competent to stand trial, man sentenced to 5 years in 2018 rape case Alexander's Haugen Ranch chosen as NDSA Rancher of the Year Williston resident Larry Dokken inducted into NDPC Hall of Fame Oil prices rising on tight supply Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back