The Williston High School football team picked up two touchdowns against Bismarck St. Mary’s, but it wasn’t enough.

The Coyotes lost 41-13 against the Saints on Oct. 1.

It was the Coyotes’ homecoming game, but despite the loss, the Coyotes did show up particularly in the second half of game play.

Their defense truly showed what they were capable of during that second half, while the offense picked up more first downs and found their way closer down field.

The Coyotes host another home game on Oct. 8. They face Dickinson in a non-conference matchup.

The Homecoming King and Queen were also named on Friday.

This year’s queen is Emma Solberg and this year’s king is Kallen Clouse.

Load comments