WHS Football | 2021 Home Game 1

Alex Ewert, No. 11 for the Williston High School football team, runs with the ball during a Sept. 3 home game against Bismarck Century.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

The Coyotes hosted their first home football game of the season on Friday, Sept. 3 against Bismarck Century.

At the end of the first quarter the Coyotes were losing 35-0.

Be sure to check out our website, willistonherald.com/sports/ for the full game recap.

Tags

Load comments