Area Roundup WHS football home-opener among game times for this weekend By The Williston Herald Staff Sep 1, 2021 Sep 1, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago

Here's a look at area game times for Sept. 2 through Sept. 4.There are a lot of games to look for, including the Williston High School football home-opener on Friday, Sept. 3, and the Trenton volleyball team season and home opener on Thursday, Sept. 2.AlexanderFootball8 p.m. Sept. 3 @ Tioga High SchoolRayFootball7 p.m. Sept. 3 @ Parshall High SchoolVolleyball7 p.m. Sept. 2 vs. Tioga High SchoolTiogaFootball8 p.m. Sept. 3 vs. Alexander High SchoolVolleyball7 p.m. Sept. 2 @ Ray High SchoolTrentonCross CountrySept. 4 @ Poplar InviteFootball7 p.m. Sept. 3 vs. Midway/MintoVolleyball7 p.m. Sept. 2 vs. New TownWatford CityFootball6 p.m. Sept. 3 vs. Wahpeton High SchoolVolleyball7 p.m. Sept. 2 @ Bismarck St. Mary's HighWilliston High SchoolFootball7 p.m. vs. Bismarck CenturyVolleyball7 p.m. Sept. 2 @ MinotSoccer7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 vs. Bismarck Legacy5 p.m. Sept. 3 @ DickinsonWilliston Trinity ChristianCross CountrySept. 4 @ Poplar Invite