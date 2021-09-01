Coyotes logo (copy)

Here’s a look at area game times for Sept. 2 through Sept. 4.

There are a lot of games to look for, including the Williston High School football home-opener on Friday, Sept. 3, and the Trenton volleyball team season and home opener on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Alexander

Football

8 p.m. Sept. 3 @ Tioga High School

Ray

Football

7 p.m. Sept. 3 @ Parshall High School

Volleyball

7 p.m. Sept. 2 vs. Tioga High School

Tioga

Football

8 p.m. Sept. 3 vs. Alexander High School

Volleyball

7 p.m. Sept. 2 @ Ray High School

Trenton

Cross Country

Sept. 4 @ Poplar Invite

Football

7 p.m. Sept. 3 vs. Midway/Minto

Volleyball

7 p.m. Sept. 2 vs. New Town

Watford City

Football

6 p.m. Sept. 3 vs. Wahpeton High School

Volleyball

7 p.m. Sept. 2 @ Bismarck St. Mary’s High

Williston High School

Football

7 p.m. vs. Bismarck Century

Volleyball

7 p.m. Sept. 2 @ Minot

Soccer

7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 vs. Bismarck Legacy

5 p.m. Sept. 3 @ Dickinson

Williston Trinity Christian

Cross Country

Sept. 4 @ Poplar Invite

Tags

Load comments