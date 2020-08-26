Williston High School football fans will need a voucher before they can buy a ticket to attend Friday’s season opener against Bismarck at Legends Field.
David Mieure, the athletic director for Williston High School, sent an email Wednesday, Aug. 26 reminding the Coyote community that they will need a voucher to get a ticket, and wrote if someone does not have one, they should not show up to Legends Field because they will not be allowed into the facility.
This comes after the school district announced they would only be allowing essential staff and limited attendance at all home events throughout the fall season.
The decision was released in an Aug. 21 news release from Mieure and is an effort to prevent the introduction and spread of COVID-19.
According to the release, vouchers will be given out at the discretion of the head coaches and the number of vouchers issued for a game is determined by the new capacity restrictions of the facility (the football field and gym).
Those new capacity limits are determined by the ND SMART Restart guidelines.
Vouchers only apply to home football games and high school volleyball games, both junior varsity and varsity.
However, Friday’s game will be live-streamed on Facebook by Williston Trending Topics News Radio Live and broadcast on the radio at KEYZ Radio 660 AM and Coyote Radio 98.5 FM/Jack FM 101.5 FM.
Spectators for all other home games such as soccer, swimming and diving and middle school volleyball can purchase a ticket but the capacity restrictions of the facility, as determined by the ND SMART Restart guidelines, will determine the number of first come, first served tickets issued for a game.
As for all non-ticketed events (cross country, golf, tennis and middle school football), spectators are limited to no more than two individuals per student-athlete.