The Williston High School boys basketball team suffered a loss in its latest game on Saturday, Jan. 15, losing 69-45 to Minot on the road.
Williston’s loss puts the Coyotes on a two-game losing streak, but the team has played well in those games.
In the game on Saturday, a strong first half from Minot was the key difference in the game. Minot outscored Williston in the second half as well, but by a smaller margin.
All statistics referenced are from the Western Dakota Association website.
Minot outscored Williston 29-15 in the first half, but Minot only outscored the Coyotes 40-30 in the second half.
Both teams struggled shooting from the floor, as both teams shot under 40 percent overall. Williston did hold an advantage at the free throw line, shooting 11-of-14 from the line.
One of the players who shot well from the free throw line for Williston was JD Williams. Williams made all four free throws he attempted, and he scored a team-high 15 points. His 15 points were the second-most in the game.
Malaki Sik had the second-most points for Williston with eight, and Kadin Finders had six points.
Isiah St. Romain and Austin Baumer each had five points, and Alex Ewert scored three points. Ivan Askim rounded out the team with one point.
Minot led Williston in nearly all statistical categories, but Williston wasn’t too far behind.
After the loss, the Coyotes have a good chance to bounce back on track.
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, Williston hosts Watford City, which should be a good game.