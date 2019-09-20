The Williston Coyotes (2-2) faced off against the Bismarck Century Patriots (4-0) at Legends Field on Friday, Sept. 20. Things started off well for the Coyotes, but Century eventually took control of the game and steamrolled through Williston in a one-sided affair.
Williston wasted no time getting down to business as they scored a touchdown on a long, methodical drive on the game's opening possession. Charlie Whitlock found Kyle Miller in the middle of the end zone on a touchdown pass inside the red zone.
With the extra point good, the Coyotes enjoyed a 7-0 advantage at that point. Later in the first period with under a minute remaining, a Whitlock pass was intercepted by Century, and returned for a touchdown. The pick-six tied matters at 7-7.
In the second quarter, Century score 13 unanswered points and took a 20-7 lead at the half. The Patriots continued to add to their lead, scoring another quick touchdown on the first possession after intermission. By the end of the third, Bismarck had amassed a 36-7 advantage. As it turned out, that would be the final score of the ballgame.
Next on the Williston schedule will be the homecoming contest against Jamestown on Friday, Sept. 27.