The Williston Coyotes (3-5) were unable to keep their WDA playoff hopes alive as they suffered a 36-7 defeat at the hands of the Mandan Braves on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Things got off to an inauspicious start offensively for the Coyotes as a Kyle Miller fumble on the game's first possession, which was recovered by the Braves, set up Mandan with excellent field position early in the first period. Six plays later, the Braves cashed in the opportunity with a trip to the end zone. Following a failed two-point conversion attempt, Mandan took an early 6-0 lead.
On their very next offensive possession, the Braves reached pay dirt once again on a 12-yard touchdown run by senior running back Dawar Kermee. After a successful two-point conversion, the Coyotes found themselves down 14-0 with 3:09 remaining in the first quarter.
Needing a big play to spark the offense on the ensuing drive, Williston got exactly that from Miller, who made amends for his earlier fumble by going on a 79-yard touchdown gallop, racing past the entire Mandan defense. With the score now 14-7 following the extra point, Williston successfully executed a surprise onside kick to recover the football, and retained possession at midfield late in the first quarter.
That drive ended quickly however, as a Charlie Whitlock pass was intercepted by Mandan senior defensive back Tayte Jablonski. Shortly thereafter, the Braves were in the end zone for a third time in the period on the strength of a 72-yard scoring pass by senior quarterback Dane Carlson. At that point, Mandan took a commanding 22-7 advantage.
Senior Mandan running back Austin Frey would score touchdowns in the second and third quarter respectively to salt away the game and give the Braves a convincing 36-7 win over the Coyotes. Up next for Williston, they are scheduled to finish out the season on Senior Day with a home game against the Minot Magicians on Friday, Oct. 25.