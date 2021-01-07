Attendance guidelines have been adjusted for Williston High School winter season contests and events following the statewide COVID-19 status change to yellow.
The guidelines follow the North Dakota High School Activities Association regular season attendance guidelines for the yellow phase and the announcement was made in a press release sent out on Jan. 7.
The new guidelines are effective as of now and the NDHSAA requires the use of masks for all spectators at all contests.
Williston Public School District #1 also requires that patrons maintain appropriate physical/social distancing from other groups while in attendance, according to the press release.
Ticketed Events (HS Basketball & Hockey)
Ticket sales will be limited to the first 750 tickets sold. Individuals purchasing tickets for others will be limited to no more than two per person unless your party is in attendance at the time of the purchase.
Ticketed Events (Wrestling)
Due to gymnasium configuration, ticket sales will be limited to the first 500 tickets sold. Individuals purchasing tickets for others will be limited to no more than two per person unless your party is in attendance at the time of the purchase.
Ticketed Events (Swim & Dive)
Due to E. J. Hagan, MD Natatorium capacity, ticket sales will be limited to the first 350 tickets sold. Individuals must be in attendance at the time of the purchase.
Ticketed Events (Middle School Basketball)
Due to Middle School Gymnasium capacity, ticket sales will be limited to no more than two individuals per student-athlete.
Concerts/Fine Arts
Depending upon the concert, vouchers may be used based on the facility space and the number of participants involved. Fine Arts instructors will share any additional information with their students.
Additional Ticketing Information
Tickets available for sale at the location of the event will be available no more than forty-five minutes prior to the first contest that evening on a first come, first served basis. Individuals purchasing tickets in advance of a later game will be limited to no more than two per person unless your party is in attendance at the time of the purchase.
Live Streaming
When possible, games will be live streamed throughout the WDA conference. Please check the live streaming page on the WDA Sports webpage or the NFHS Network for links to games.
WPSD#1 has installed a live stream camera in the Jon Cole Gymnasium at the high school. WPSD#1 has made this live stream available for free to the public for all regular season contests at these locations. Users will need to create a free account to access the streams.
Please note that all postseason events will require a subscription of $10.99/month or a yearly subscription for $69.99.
“We hope these limitations will be short lived so that we can return to a more normal experience for our students and our fans. However, it will take a collective effort by everyone to make that happen,” the press release reads. “Please work with us to make these adjustments so further limitations may be avoided. We will continue to monitor the directives and guidelines of the NDDoH and the Western Dakota Association. We will provide more information as it becomes available.”