On Tuesday, Nov. 26, the Williston Coyotes were outmatched by the Minot Magicians in their 2019-2020 home opener at Jon Cole Gymnasium, 50-16.
Despite the loss, there were some highlights for the Coyotes as four Williston wrestlers recorded match wins on the evening.
At 182 pounds, WHS senior Logan Crouch notched a 16-9 decision win over Minot’s Issac Fernandez. Leading 9-7 after two periods, Crouch asserted his will in the final frame, outpointing the Minot junior 7-2 to close out the contest.
At 120 pounds, Williston freshman Jack Coles found himself trailing 5-4 to Minot junior Stephen Schulze with less than a minute remaining in the third period. Then in the closing seconds, Coles executed a two-point reversal to take a 6-5 lead which was eventually the deciding moment of the match and brought the Williston home crowd to its feet with excitement.
Meanwhile, Wyatt Hanson (126) recorded Williston’s lone pin of the evening at the 57.1 mark of the second period in his match against Minot’s Tristin LaRocque. Cutter Jones, who entered the night as the state’s second ranked wrestler at 138 pounds according to the North Dakota Class A Coaches’ Poll, dominated the tempo throughout his battle with Minot’s David Schulze en route to a 10-2 major decision victory.
Williston’s next meet is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 5 at Dickinson against the Midgets.