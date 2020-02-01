The Bismarck Legacy Sabers came into Jon Cole Gymnasium and took a pair of games over the Williston Coyotes on Saturday, Feb. 1, beating the boys 62-50 in the first matchup of the afternoon, and then defeating the WHS girls varsity team 62-45 in the second ballgame.
In the boys contest, Williston was without the services of starting senior guard Wil Olson due to left leg injury. Nonetheless, things started out as a seesaw affair with both teams matching one another on the offensive end. Eventually, Legacy started to get hot from beyond the arc, and ended the first half with eight makes from downtown.
Meanwhile, Sabers' senior Rhett Clements accounted for three of those field goals. Legacy closed out the half on a 14-1 run, and took a 34-21 advantage into the locker room at the break.
The second half saw WHS battle back with an initial 12-2 run to cut the Legacy lead to 38-33. Then with 3:09 remaining, a Jorn Everson hook shot in the lane trimmed the Sabers' lead to a single point at 50-49. Everson, who finished with a game-high 22 points, appeared to score the game tying basket with 1:59 to go in the ballgame, but the shot was waived off as the Williston junior was whistled for an offensive foul on the play.
From that point, Legacy went on an 12-1 run to close out the contest to earn a 62-50 victory, and ending Williston's three-game winning streak in the process. WHS's season record falls to 5-10 overall, and 4-10 in conference play.
In the girls matchup, the Coyotes struggled with the mighty Sabers, who came into play boasting a perfect 13-0 record. Legacy got off to a 17-3 lead thanks to a hounding defense that forced several Williston turnovers.
The Coyotes would eventually answer back with a 14-4 run of their own, however, Legacy continued to force turnovers and get good inside looks against the WHS defense, and went on to take a 38-26 lead at intermission.
With seconds to go before the half, Bridget Carvey of Williston and Legacy's Arianna Berryhill both fell to the ground after a collision on the court. Thankfully, both players walked off on their own power and returned to action after the halftime break.
The Coyotes cut into the Legacy lead in the second half, getting to within four points at 47-43 following a three ball from WHS senior Brooklyn Douglas with 6:30 remaining.
Unfortunately for the Williston faithful, the Coyotes would not get any closer as turnovers and empty possessions down the stretch proved too much to overcome. Legacy would go on to win, 62-45, dropping Williston's record to 4-11 overall and 4-10 within the conference.
Up next, both Williston varsity teams are scheduled to face the Bismarck Demons on the road in their next basketball doubleheader on Friday, Feb. 7.