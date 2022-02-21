Wonderettes nationals

The Williston High School Wonderettes pose for a photo with their 13th place trophy following their performance at the 2022 DTU National Championship.

 Submitted Photo

The Williston High School drill team, the Wonderettes, placed 13th at the Dance Team Union National Tournament over the Feb. 18 weekend.

The Wonderettes competed in the Large Varsity Hip-Hop Division.

This was the first time the team competed in this division.

