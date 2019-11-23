In a closely contested affair on Friday, Nov. 22, the Williston Coyotes topped Turtle Mountain Community on the road during a season opening match for both conference foes, 40-36.
Coyote wrestlers Jack Coles (126), Cutter Jones (138), and Comstock Krenz (170) all collected wins by way of fall, and Micah Larson (120) registered a 15-3 major decision win over Gage Lunday of Turtle Mountain. Meanwhile, Logan Crouch (182) and Christian Minton (195) recorded forfeit victories for Williston.
Up next for the Coyotes, they are scheduled to host the Minot Magicians on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.