The Williston High School football team opened the season with a non-conference win over Turtle Mountain Community High School on Friday, August 27.
Williston won the game by a final score of 34-20, starting the season on a good note.
The Coyotes struck first, scoring a touchdown to go up 7-0 with 5:58 left in the first quarter. Turtle Mountain responded with a score of their own with 1:43 left in the quarter, and the score stayed 7-6 in Williston’s favor heading into the second quarter.
It took awhile before either team scored again, but WIlliston broke the scoring drought with a touchdown when there was 2:43 left in the first half.
Even with little time left in the half, the Coyotes were able to strike again. A 55-yard touchdown put Williston up 21-6 heading into halftime.
After halftime, Turtle Mountain clawed its way back a little bit with a score late in the third quarter. With 3:32 left, Turtle Mountain scored, bringing the score to 21-12 still in Williston’s favor.
Williston made the most of its time remaining in the quarter, scoring again with just 37 seconds left. The Coyotes held a 27-12 lead heading to the fourth.
Turtle Mountain and Williston each scored one more time in the fourth, and to close out the game, the Coyotes’ defense created a few turnovers to hold Turtle Mountain in check.
Coming off the win, Williston hosts Bismarck Century this Friday, September 3 at 7 p.m. for the first home game of the season.