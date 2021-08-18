WHS cross country to open season with Heen/Ihmels Invite Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Aug 18, 2021 Aug 18, 2021 Updated 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston High School cross country teams kick off competition this week with their season and home opener on Saturday, August 21. The Heen/Ihmels Invite, an annual event, kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Williston Municipal Golf Course. This is also the first meet for the Williston Trinity Christian School cross country team and the first time they've attended the meet since 2019. Although the meet was held in 2020, only a few Class A teams were allowed to compete because of the COVID-19 restrictions in place at that time.This year, the Lady Coyotes are the defending Class A and WDA champions. On the boys side, Bismarck Century is the defending champs. On Friday, the Williston High girls golf team will compete in the Bismarck St. Mary's Invite. The Lady Coyotes tee off at 10 a.m. at the Tom O'Leary Golf Course. Girls golf has already competed in two tournaments.The first was the Turtle Mountain Community High School Invite and the second was the East/West Classic, which was in Jamestown this year. Williston boys soccer will start their season with a home-opener against Bismarck High on Thursday, Aug. 19. Then on Saturday they travel to Bismarck for a 3 p.m. match against Bismarck Century. Williston boys tennis will open their season in Minot for a two-day tournament against the Magicians. On Friday, the Coyotes will take on Minot in a 3-2 tournament and on Saturday the team will participate in this year's Round Robin Tourney starting at 9 a.m. All games will be played at Hammond Park in Minot. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cross Country Meet Kick Sport Golf Team Golf Course Williston High School Coyotes Tournament Load comments MOST POPULAR North Dakota blue hydrogen hub to be operational by 2026 after agreement reached for Synfuels Plant North Dakota oil production goes from flat to flatter as industry struggles to bring workers back Mikaela Rehak to be inducted in Alaska Hockey Hall of Fame; family shares memories, stories Police: Man masturbating in public became combative with officer when confronted 1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Tioga Ryan Pederson, 43 NDHSAA reorganizes football into Class AA, Class A divisions Cramer's ban on hydraulic fracturing bans passes muster in vote-a-rama parade Stephanie Perdue-Wetmore, 52 WHS new athletic, activities director sets sights on students' success Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back